ICICI Bank launches ‘Smart Wire’ facility: Key features and how it works3 min read . Updated: 07 Oct 2022, 12:37 PM IST
ICICI Bank is the first bank in the country to introduce this faster online solution to receive inward wire remittances
ICICI Bank is the first bank in the country to introduce this faster online solution to receive inward wire remittances
Listen to this article
Mumbai: ICICI Bank today announced the launch of an online solution to help its customers carry out SWIFT based inward remittances in a faster and hassle-free manner. Named, ‘Smart Wire’, the facility allows both NRIs and resident customers to undertake inward remittance transactions in an online and paperless way.