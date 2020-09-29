ICICI Bank loan restructuring: Eligibility, documents required, and how to apply

ICICI Bank is offering a moratorium of up to two years to retail borrowers under the loan-restructuring scheme approved by the Reserve Bank of India ( RBI ). Those who have opted for credit card loans or EMIs will also be eligible to apply for one-time loan-restructuring option. As per the FAQs issued by the bank on its website, an individual must meet the eligibility criteria to apply under the restructuring scheme as permitted by RBI. The last date to apply for the loan restructuring is on or before 18 December 2020.

Eligibility

Credit facilities of individuals and entities which are classified as ‘Standard Account’ and are not in default for more than 30 days as on 1 March 2020.

The credit facilities should continue to be classified as ‘Standard Account’ till the date of invocation of the application for restructuring. The date of invocation is the date on which both the borrower and ICICI Bank agree to proceed with the resolution plan.

The cash flow/income of the borrower must be impacted as a reduction in income or loss of job/income due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Bank will review the impact on cash flow/income of the borrower on the basis of the documentation and information submitted.

How to avail loan restructuring benefit

The borrowers can use any of the following channels to apply for restructuring of their credit facilities;

Apply online at www.icicibank.com. A One Time Password (OTP) will be generated during the online application process. The OTP will be sent to the mobile number and e-mail ID of the borrower as registered with the Bank. Therefore, borrowers must ensure that their accurate mobile number and e-mail ID are registered with the Bank.

Visit the nearest loan servicing branch of ICICI Bank.

Contact your Relationship Manager (RM)

Documents required

For Salaried

Up-to-date salary slips from January 2020

Up-to-date bank account statement from January 2020 for the account in which salary is credited

Proof of loss of job from previous employer (in case of loss of job)

The customer’s declaration of current unemployment, due to loss of job (in case of loss of job)

For Self Employed

Bank account statements for previous 12 months along with income documents as may be applicable

GST returns for H1 FY2020 and H1 FY2021

What type of credit facilities are eligible for restructuring?

Loans to individuals

1) Consumer loans such as credit card outstanding balances, Auto loans (excluding loans for commercial usage), Secured personal loans (excluding loans for business purposes), Personal loans to professionals (excluding s loans for business purposes)

2) Home loans

3) Education loans

4) Loans taken by customers for investment in financial assets (shares etc.)

Would there be any additional interest charged for restructuring of the credit facility?

Yes, additional interest will be charged on credit facilities which will be restructured.

