ICICI Bank loan restructuring: Eligibility, documents required, and how to apply

ICICI Bank is offering a moratorium of up to two years to retail borrowers under the loan-restructuring scheme approved by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Those who have opted for credit card loans or EMIs will also be eligible to apply for one-time loan-restructuring option. As per the FAQs issued by the bank on its website, an individual must meet the eligibility criteria to apply under the restructuring scheme as permitted by RBI. The last date to apply for the loan restructuring is on or before 18 December 2020.