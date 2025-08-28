Not thuggery—ICICI Bank’s account hike exposes a brewing banking shake-up
howindialives.com 9 min read 28 Aug 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
ICICI Bank’s action on minimum account balance was a response to structural shifts underway in the banking sector. More banks will test, and take, similar paths.
New Delhi: The announcement by ICICI Bank in August that it was raising its minimum balance requirement for new savings accounts by five times, from ₹10,000 to ₹50,000, received so much criticism that the bank backtracked within a couple of days. Since most Indians earn much less than ₹50,000 a month, there was a sense that ICICI’s actions amounted to financial exclusion of the majority.
