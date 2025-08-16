What’s behind ICICI Bank’s move to hike the minimum balance requirement?
A more value-for-money customer is one objective of ICICI Bank’s higher minimum balance requirement. There are also some cost pressures in the backdrop.
Earlier this month, ICICI Bank raised the minimum balance requirement for new account holders by four to five times, to as much as ₹50,000. A public backlash prompted a partial rollback, but not a full retreat. In three of its four geographical categories, the bank still pushed through a 50% hike in the requirement for new accounts.