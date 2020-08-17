ICICI Bank has all the love from analysts but its shares have hardly broken the curse of the pandemic like some of its peers have in the past five months.

After the 11% gain in the past three months, the share price is down 34% from its February highs. HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank, on the other hand, are down just 19% and 22% from their highs.

Now that India’s third largest lender has raised Rs15,000 crore capital through a qualified institutional placement (QIP), the lender may be able to break the ice with investors.

The QIP proceeds will boost the bank’s already strong capital adequacy ratios further, but this is not a differentiating factor. While the bank may have raised money, its peers, too, have done so. Axis Bank raised Rs10,000 crore and HDFC Bank is already in line to gather some funds. Kotak Mahindra Bank had done one round much before.

So what will set it apart? To know that, it pays to see what kept ICICI Bank from taking advantage of the recent rally in the equity markets. The lender’s shares have underperformed the sector index, and peers HDFC Bank and Axis Bank.

The private sector lender entered the pandemic with a bad loan pile larger than its peers. In the first round of moratorium, ICICI Bank had a higher portion of its loan book going into moratorium than its peers. Even in the second round of moratorium, which saw levels drop to single digits for most lenders, ICICI Bank had 20% of its loan book getting a repayment holiday.

It shows that the lender has more troubled borrowers than other banks. But what is key now is how much of ICICI Bank’s loan book goes into one-time restructuring. High moratorium levels do not give confidence to investors that the bank can keep restructuring levels low.

Analysts at Jefferies expect 4-8% of loans to get restructured for the banking system. ICICI Bank may have to show levels that are lower than industry to gain investor confidence.

That said, the restructuring exercise and the regulatory forbearance mean that visibility on asset quality for banks in general is very low for FY21. Investors will have to contend with suppressed bad loan numbers simply because there is a regulatory forbearance to not label defaulting loans as bad.

The capital raised is surely a shot in the arm for ICICI Bank. Now all it needs to show is that the capital will go more towards growth than towards provisioning to attract investors. Trading at about 1.5 times its estimated book value for FY21, valuations are certainly not a barrier for ICICI Bank investors.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via