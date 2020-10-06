The debit card will be issued to new customers who avail LAS and will be automatically renewed upon renewal of the LAS account. Customers get a digital debit card within one business day of availing LAS, which can be accessed on the Bank’s mobile app iMobile. Using this digital card, they can start making online transactions post enabling the functionality. They also get the physical card within seven business days. Existing customers of LAS will also get this card shortly.