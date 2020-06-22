Gone are those days when you have to wait for a week to get your loans approved by the bank. The private sector lender ICICI Bank today launched ‘Insta Education Loan' where customers will get an instant approval of education loans of up to ₹1 crore. This first-of-its-kind facility will enable thousands of customers to take education loans in a fully digital process against their fixed deposits with the bank. With this, they can easily finance higher studies for themselves or their children, siblings and grand-children in accredited colleges and universities across the world, the bank said in a statement.