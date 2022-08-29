Mumbai: ICICI Bank today announced its partnership with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch a range of credit cards on RuPay, the indigenous payments network. To begin with, the ICICI Bank RuPay Credit Card is available in the Coral variant of the Bank’s Gemstone series, which will be followed by Rubyx and Sapphiro variants soon.

Called, ‘ICICI Bank Coral RuPay Credit Card’, the contactless card offers a host of privileges and benefits including reward points on daily purchases like shopping and restaurants, paying utility bills, complimentary domestic airport & railway lounge access, waiver of fuel surcharge, discounts on movie tickets & dining, among others. The card also offers exclusive benefits of the RuPay network such as accident insurance coverage to the cardholder and dedicated personal concierge services.

Speaking on the launch, Sudipta Roy, Head- Credit Cards, Payment Solutions and Merchant Ecosystem, ICICI Bank, said, “ICICI Bank has always been at the forefront of offering innovative, powerful and distinctive value propositions for its customers. We are delighted to partner with NPCI to launch ICICI Bank Credit Cards on RuPay network, which is an Indian card payments network equipped with state-of-the-art technology. This partnership has combined the advantages of ICICI Bank Credit Cards with RuPay’s exclusive offerings, providing enhanced benefits to customers. We will add more cards from our Gemstone collections to the family of ICICI Bank Rupay debit and credit cards."

Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI said, “We are happy to partner with ICICI Bank to launch Coral Credit Card on the RuPay network. We believe our association with ICICI Bank will provide a convenient, rewarding and delightful shopping experience to the users of this card. Over the years, RuPay has progressively established itself as a modern, contemporary and youthful brand by offering innovative and customer oriented value propositions backed up by cutting-edge technology."

Benefits of the ‘ICICI Bank Coral RuPay Credit Card’:

- Earn 2 reward points, on every ₹100 spent on the card (except fuel)

- Earn 1 reward point, on every ₹100 spent on utilities and insurance categories

- Get 2000 bonus reward points on spending ₹2 lakh on the card in a year. Additionally, earn 1,000 bonus reward points each time ₹1 lakh is spent on the card thereafter (with maximum of 10,000 reward points per year)

-Complimentary access to the domestic airport lounge and select railway lounges in India

-Exclusive discounts on movie ticket bookings on BookMyShow

-Personal accident insurance cover of ₹2 lakh

- 24x7 Concierge services

-Exclusive dining offers through ICICI Bank Culinary Treats Programme

-Waiver of fuel surcharge on fuel transactions

