ICICI Bank partners with NPCI to launch RuPay credit cards2 min read . Updated: 29 Aug 2022, 12:33 PM IST
‘ICICI Bank Coral RuPay Credit Card’, the contactless card offers a host of privileges and benefits
‘ICICI Bank Coral RuPay Credit Card’, the contactless card offers a host of privileges and benefits
Listen to this article
Mumbai: ICICI Bank today announced its partnership with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) to launch a range of credit cards on RuPay, the indigenous payments network. To begin with, the ICICI Bank RuPay Credit Card is available in the Coral variant of the Bank’s Gemstone series, which will be followed by Rubyx and Sapphiro variants soon.