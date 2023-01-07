ICICI Bank pays up to 7.15% return on bulk FD, new rates are in force from today

ICICI Bank Bulk FD Rates

The bank is giving an interest rate of 4.50% on deposits that mature in the next 7 to 29 days, and ICICI Bank is paying an interest rate of 5.25% on deposits that mature in the next 30 to 45 days. On deposits maturing in 46 days to 60 days, ICICI Bank pays an interest rate of 5.50%, and on deposits maturing in 61 days to 90 days, the bank now pays an interest rate of 5.75%. Deposits maturing between 91 and 184 days will earn 6.25% interest, while deposits maturing between 185 and 270 days will earn 6.50% interest.