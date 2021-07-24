ICICI bank Q1 net profit rises, asset quality worsens

ICICI bank’s asset quality worsened with gross non-performing assets as a percentage of total loan book stood at 5.15% as of 30 June compared with 4.96% as of 31 March. Net NPA ratio was flat at 1.16% at the end of the first quarter. Fresh additions to bad loans during the quarter stood at ₹7231 crore. Within this, retail and business banking portfolios stood at ₹6773 crore, corporate and SME portfolio at ₹458 crore. With the retail book, ₹961 crore was added from kisan credit card portfolio and ₹1130 crore from jewel loan portfolio. The management assured that it is comfortable with the quality of loan book despite the impact of the second covid wave.

