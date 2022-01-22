ICICI Bank Q3 net profit up 25% on higher net interest income

“As things stand today, the third wave may have created local disruptions. We do not anticipate, at this point of time, any significant economic disruptions to the portfolio that we have. Anyway, from our perspective, we have a covid-19 provision which is about ₹6,400 crore, which we have not released during the quarter. We will just wait for the third wave to probably subside," said Sandeep Batra, executive director, ICICI Bank.

