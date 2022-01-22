ICICI Bank Q3 net profit up 25% on higher net interest income

ICICI Bank Q3 net profit up 25% on higher net interest income3 min read . 07:10 PM IST
ICICI Bank reported a standalone net profit of ₹6,194 crore in the December quarter of FY22 owing to higher net interest income (NII) and lower provisions
MUMBAI : ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a standalone net profit of ₹6,194 crore in the December quarter of FY22, up 25.4% from ₹4,940 crore in the same period last year, owing to higher net interest income (NII) and lower provisions.
Its net interest income (NII), the difference between interest earned and interest expended, rose 23% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹12,236 crore in the Q3 of FY22. Net interest margin (NIM), a key measure of profitability, contracted 4 basis points (bps) sequentially to 3.96%. On the other hand, the bank’s provisions were down 27% y-o-y to ₹2,007 crore.
“On the margins, there has been a slight drop. We were at 3.94% for the first half and we had said then that we expect the margin for the full year to be around that level. So, 3.96% is in line with what we expected for the third quarter," said Rakesh Jha, chief financial officer, ICICI Bank.
ICICI Bank’s provision coverage ratio, which is a measure of the funds set aside to cover bad loans, was marginally down to 79.9% at the end of the December quarter of FY22, from 80.1% in the previous quarter.
The private sector lender saw improved asset quality as its gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of gross advances declined 69 bps sequentially to 4.13% and the net NPA ratio stood at 0.85%, down 14 bps from the September quarter.
“As things stand today, the third wave may have created local disruptions. We do not anticipate, at this point of time, any significant economic disruptions to the portfolio that we have. Anyway, from our perspective, we have a covid-19 provision which is about ₹6,400 crore, which we have not released during the quarter. We will just wait for the third wave to probably subside," said Sandeep Batra, executive director, ICICI Bank.
Fresh additions to bad loans stood at ₹4,018 crore, down from ₹5,578 crore in the September quarter of FY22. Of the fresh additions in the quarter, ₹3,853 crore originated from its retail and business banking portfolio, including ₹614 crore from the kisan credit card portfolio.
“We also had recoveries of ₹4,200 crore. That is why we have had a net deletion of ₹191 crore. Of this ₹4,200 crore, most of the recoveries have also been from the retail side. We had about ₹3,700 crore of recoveries from retail and about ₹482 crore from the corporate and SME book," said Batra.
The bank's domestic loan book grew 18% y-o-y to ₹7.73 trillion, with retail loans growing at 19% to ₹5.02 trillion.
Total deposits of ICICI Bank increased 16% y-o-y ₹10.17 trillion as on 31 December. Average current account savings account (CASA) deposits ratio was at 44.9% in Q3 FY22, up 310 bps from the same period last year.
“Broadly, we are pretty confident of the portfolio we have built. The restructured portfolio is small -- about ₹9,000 crore -- and it has behaved in line with expectations. Anyway, we have adequate provisions and to that extent, we are comfortable with the book," said Batra.
