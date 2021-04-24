This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mumbai: Private sector lender ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 260.47% year-on-year (y-o-y) rise in net profit to ₹4,402.61 crore for the three months to March on the back of rise in net interest income (NII) and lower provisioning. The bank posted a net profit of ₹1,221.36 crore in the year ago-quarter.
However, its profit was lower than ₹4,507.10 crore estimated by a Bloomberg poll of 5 analysts.
Net interest income, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, grew 16.85% YoY to ₹10,431.13 crore for the quarter ended 31 March over ₹8,926.89 crore in the same quarter last year.
Provisions fell 51.68% during the March quarter to ₹2,883.47 crore against ₹5967.44 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total loan rose to 4.96% as compared to 5.53% a year ago and 4.38% in the previous quarter ended December.
Net NPAs fell to 1.14% from 1.41% in the same quarter last year and 0.63% in the previous quarter.
Non-interest income fell 3.38% to ₹4,111.35 crore for the March 2021 quarter compared with ₹4,254.98 crore in MArch 2020 quarter.
Total advances during the June quarter grew 13.71 % YoY to ₹7.34 trillon and Deposits rose 20.95% year-on-year to ₹9.33 trillion.