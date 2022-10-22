ICICI Bank reappoints Sandeep Bakhshi as MD, CEO for 3 years

ICICI Bank reappoints Sandeep Bakhshi as MD, CEO for 3 years1 min read . 07:49 PM IST
- The reappointment period is from October 4, 2023 to October 3, 2026
ICICI Bank's board of directors has reappointed Sandeep Bakshi as the managing director (MD) and chief executive officer (CEO) for a period of three years, said in a regulatory filing.
The tenure Sandeep Bakshi was till October 3, 2023. The reappointment period is from October 4, 2023 to October 3, 2026, which is subject to approval from Reserve Bank of India, and the shareholders of ICICI Bank.
“The Board unanimously approved the re-appointment of Mr. Sandeep Bakhshi for a period of three years with effect from October 4, 2023 to October 3, 2026, subject to approval of the RBI and shareholders of the Bank," said the regulatory filing.
He was appointed as the banks's MD and CEO since October 15, 2018. He has served as Wholetime Director and the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the bank, prior to his appointment as MD and CEO.
Bakhshi has been with the ICICI Group for 36 years and has handled various assignments across the group in ICICI Limited, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, ICICI Bank and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.
ICICI Bank on Saturday posted a net profit of ₹7,558 crore for the quarter ended September, rising by 37per cent from ₹5,511 crore in the same quarter last year. Net interest income (NII) jumped by 26 per cent yoy to ₹14,787 crore in Q2FY23 as against ₹11,690 crore in Q2 of FY22. Net interest margin stood at 4.31 per cent in Q2FY23.
The business banking portfolio grew by 43 per cent year-on-year and 11% sequentially as of September 30, 2022.
The bank's core operating profit (profit before provisions and tax, excluding treasury income), climbed by 24 per cent YoY to ₹11,765 crore in Q2FY23 from ₹9,518 crore in the quarter that ended September 30, 2021 (Q2-2022).