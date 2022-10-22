ICICI Bank reappoints Sandeep Bakhshi as MD, CEO for 3 years

ICICI Bank on Saturday posted a net profit of ₹7,558 crore for the quarter ended September, rising by 37per cent from ₹5,511 crore in the same quarter last year. Net interest income (NII) jumped by 26 per cent yoy to ₹14,787 crore in Q2FY23 as against ₹11,690 crore in Q2 of FY22. Net interest margin stood at 4.31 per cent in Q2FY23.

