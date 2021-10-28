ICICI Bank renews MoU with Indian Army to offer special benefits. Details here

Speaking about the new offering, Mr. Vishal Batra, Regional Business Head & Head of Defence Ecosystem, ICICI Bank said, “We are honoured to renew MoU with the Indian Army and extend a bouquet of banking services and benefits that are specially curated to provide comfort and convenience to the Army personnel in daily transactions, easy access to banking through our large network of branches, ATMs and digital banking channels. Additionally, to provide increased protection to the personnel and their families, we are offering enhanced insurance covers as well as financial assistance for the higher education of the children of the personnel. We believe that this renewed proposition will benefit a large section of the serving and retired Army personnel."