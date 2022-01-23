ICICI Bank repatriates $370 million of capital from foreign arms in FY22

ICICI Bank repatriates $370 million of capital from foreign arms in FY222 min read . 09:21 PM IST
- ICICI bank Canada repatriated capital worth $170 m in January and ICICI Bank UK repatriated capital worth $200 million in the second quarter
MUMBAI : ICICI Bank’s foreign subsidiaries have sent a total of $370 million of equity capital back to its parent bank in the current financial year, adding to the bank’s total capital base.
ICICI bank Canada repatriated capital worth $170 m in January and ICICI Bank UK repatriated capital worth $200 million in the second quarter, said Sandeep Batra, executive director, ICICI Bank in the earnings call on Saturday.
“With this last leg, we have completed the repatriation of capital from two subsidiaries. We will now look to do business catering to Indians residing in UK and Canada. We will not be doing any retail business in these countries," Batra said.
This is not the first time the bank has repatriated capital from its foreign arms. In the year ended March 2015, the bank had received equity capital repatriation of Canadian $80 million from ICICI Bank Canada and $75 million from ICICI Bank UK. Also, earlier in March 2013, the UK subsidiary had sent back capital of $100 million. The Canadian subsidiary had also repatriated capital of Canadian $75 million in May, 2013.
According to the December quarter analyst’s presentation, the Canada Unit saw its loans and advances shrink to CAD 4.99 billion at the end of December 2021 from CAD 5.2 billion a year ago. The net interest income (NII) stood at CAD11.6 million in Q3FY22 from CAD10.3 million a year ago. The UK had a capital adequacy ratio of 21.9% at the end of December quarter compared to 22.8% a year ago.
The UK unit saw its loans and advances shrink to $1.37 at the end of December 2021 from $1.75 million a year ago. The net interest income (NII) stood at $9.8 million in Q3FY22 from $13 million a year ago. The Canada unit had a capital adequacy ratio of 26.5% at the end of December quarter compared to 22.9% a year ago.
