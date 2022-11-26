ICICI Bank revises bulk FD rates, earn up to 6.80% on 15 months to 3 years

ICICI Bank FD Rates

The bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.75% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 29 days, and ICICI Bank is now providing an interest rate of 4.75% on those maturing in 30 days to 45 days. Deposits maturing between 46 and 60 days from now on will earn interest at a rate of 5.00%, while deposits maturing between 61 and 90 days from now on will earn interest at a rate of 5.25%. In addition to pledging an interest rate of 6.00% on FDs maturing in 185 days to 270 days, ICICI Bank is now giving a 5.75% interest rate on FDs due in 91 days to 184 days.