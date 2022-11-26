ICICI Bank revises bulk FD rates, earn up to 6.80% on 15 months to 3 years

The interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of more than ₹2 crore but less than ₹5 crore has been changed by ICICI Bank, one of the top private sector lenders.
The interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of more than ₹2 crore but less than ₹5 crore has been changed by ICICI Bank, one of the top private sector lenders. The new rates are in effect as of November 25, 2022, according to the bank's official website. The bank is currently offering an interest rate on deposits that mature in 7 days to 10 years that ranges from 3.75% to 6.50% as a result of the modification. A maximum interest rate of 6.80% is now available on fixed deposits maturing in 15 months to 3 years.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of more than ₹2 crore but less than ₹5 crore has been changed by ICICI Bank, one of the top private sector lenders. The new rates are in effect as of November 25, 2022, according to the bank's official website. The bank is currently offering an interest rate on deposits that mature in 7 days to 10 years that ranges from 3.75% to 6.50% as a result of the modification. A maximum interest rate of 6.80% is now available on fixed deposits maturing in 15 months to 3 years.
ICICI Bank FD Rates
The bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.75% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 29 days, and ICICI Bank is now providing an interest rate of 4.75% on those maturing in 30 days to 45 days. Deposits maturing between 46 and 60 days from now on will earn interest at a rate of 5.00%, while deposits maturing between 61 and 90 days from now on will earn interest at a rate of 5.25%. In addition to pledging an interest rate of 6.00% on FDs maturing in 185 days to 270 days, ICICI Bank is now giving a 5.75% interest rate on FDs due in 91 days to 184 days.
ICICI Bank FD Rates
The bank is now offering an interest rate of 3.75% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 29 days, and ICICI Bank is now providing an interest rate of 4.75% on those maturing in 30 days to 45 days. Deposits maturing between 46 and 60 days from now on will earn interest at a rate of 5.00%, while deposits maturing between 61 and 90 days from now on will earn interest at a rate of 5.25%. In addition to pledging an interest rate of 6.00% on FDs maturing in 185 days to 270 days, ICICI Bank is now giving a 5.75% interest rate on FDs due in 91 days to 184 days.
On FDs maturing in 271 days to less than 1 year, the bank is offering an interest rate of 6.25%, and on those maturing in 1 year to 15 months, ICICI Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.75%. The interest rate on fixed deposits offered by ICICI Bank is now 6.80% for deposits maturing in 15 months to 3 years and 6.50% for deposits maturing in 3 years, 1 day, or 10 years.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
On FDs maturing in 271 days to less than 1 year, the bank is offering an interest rate of 6.25%, and on those maturing in 1 year to 15 months, ICICI Bank is now offering an interest rate of 6.75%. The interest rate on fixed deposits offered by ICICI Bank is now 6.80% for deposits maturing in 15 months to 3 years and 6.50% for deposits maturing in 3 years, 1 day, or 10 years.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Click on the image to enlarge
Click on the image to enlarge
The bank has not modified the FD rates for deposits under ₹2 crore. The general public can get these FDs at rates between 3% and 6.60%, while older adults can get them at significantly higher rates between 3.50% and 7.10%. These rates are valid commencing November 16, 2022. Furthermore, the Golden Years FD Interest Rates programme offered by ICICI Bank has been brought up to date as of November 16, 2022.
The bank has not modified the FD rates for deposits under ₹2 crore. The general public can get these FDs at rates between 3% and 6.60%, while older adults can get them at significantly higher rates between 3.50% and 7.10%. These rates are valid commencing November 16, 2022. Furthermore, the Golden Years FD Interest Rates programme offered by ICICI Bank has been brought up to date as of November 16, 2022.
In this special FD scheme, resident senior citizen customers will receive a temporary rise in the interest rate on an FD of 0.10% over and above the prevailing additional rate of 0.50% each year. The deposit amount must be less than ₹2 crore, and the acceptable tenure ranges from 5 years and 1 day to 10 years. On April 7, 2023, the scheme is designed to come to an end.
In this special FD scheme, resident senior citizen customers will receive a temporary rise in the interest rate on an FD of 0.10% over and above the prevailing additional rate of 0.50% each year. The deposit amount must be less than ₹2 crore, and the acceptable tenure ranges from 5 years and 1 day to 10 years. On April 7, 2023, the scheme is designed to come to an end.
Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC).