ICICI Bank revises bulk FD rates effective from today, promising up to 7.25% on these tenures2 min read 20 May 2023, 02:49 PM IST
ICICI Bank has revised its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits (FDs) of more than ₹2 Cr to less than ₹2 Cr.
ICICI Bank has revised its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits (FDs) of more than ₹2 Cr to less than ₹2 Cr. Following the change, the bank now offers interest rates ranging from 4.75% to 6.75% on terms ranging from 7 days to 10 years. Deposits maturing in one year to fifteen months now have a maximum return of 7.25%. According to the bank's official website, the new bulk FD rates are effective today, May 20, 2023.
