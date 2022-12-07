ICICI Bank revises bulk FD rates, new interest rates are effective as of today

ICICI Bank, one of the leading private sector lenders, has revised the interest rate on bulk fixed deposits for deposits of more than ₹2 crore and less than ₹5 crore. According to the bank's official website, the new rates will take effect on December 7, 2022. Following the revision, the bank is currently providing an interest rate on deposits that mature in 7 days to 10 years that ranges from 4.00% to 6.50%. This ICICI Bank interest rate adjustment followed the RBI's announcement of a 35 basis point increase in the repo rate. As a result, the policy repo rate rose to 6.25%, which is the highest level since August 2018.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}