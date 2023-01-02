ICICI Bank revises bulk FD rates, new interest rates are effective from today2 min read . Updated: 02 Jan 2023, 02:43 PM IST
The private sector lender ICICI Bank has revised its interest rates on bulk deposits of more than ₹2 Cr to ₹5 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates are in effect as of today, January 2, 2023. Following the revision, the bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 4.50% to 6.75%. The highest interest that ICICI Bank will now offer on deposits with tenors between 15 months and two years is 7.15%.