ICICI Bank revises bulk FD rates, new interest rates are effective from today

The most recent change to ICICI Bank's interest rates for deposits under ₹2 crore was on November 16, 2022. ICICI Bank offers interest rates up to 7.10% p.a. for senior citizens (those over 60) and up to 6.60% p.a. for non-senior citizens. Considering that it is one of the safest FDs and is rated "AAA," depositors can focus on an ICICI Bank FD to provide assured and guaranteed returns. The minimum to begin a domestic FD is ₹10,000, the minimum to initiate an NRO or NRE term deposit is ₹25,000, and senior citizen rates are only available for domestic term deposits. On domestic deposits under ₹2 crore, however, ICICI Bank employees (including retired workers) would earn an additional 1% in interest.