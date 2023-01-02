ICICI Bank revises bulk FD rates, new interest rates are effective from today

The bank is guaranteeing an interest rate of 6.65% on deposits with a term of 271 days to less than a year and an interest rate of 7.10% on deposits with a term of 1 year to 15 months from ICICI Bank. On deposits held for 15 months to two years, ICICI Bank is guaranteeing an interest rate of 7.15%, while on deposits held for two years and one day to 3 years, the bank is promising an interest rate of 7.00%. Deposits with maturities between three years and ten years will now earn interest at a rate of 6.75%.

