ICICI Bank revises bulk FD rates, promising up to 7.25% on these tenors effective from today2 min read 20 Apr 2023, 03:43 PM IST
- The private sector lender ICICI Bank has revised its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits (FDs) of more than ₹2 Cr to less than ₹5 Cr.
The private sector lender ICICI Bank has revised its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits (FDs) of more than ₹2 Cr to less than ₹5 Cr. Following the revision, the bank is now promising interest rates ranging from 4.75% to 6.75% on bulk deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. On a deposit tenor of 1 year to 15 months, ICICI Bank is now promising a maximum interest rate of 7.25%. ICICI Bank's bulk FD rates are valid as of today, April 20, 2023, according to the bank's official website.
