ICICI Bank revises bulk FD rates, promising up to 7.25% on these tenors effective from today

ICICI Bank Bulk FD Rates

The bank now promises an interest rate of 4.75% on bulk deposits that mature in 7 days to 29 days, and ICICI Bank now offers an interest rate of 5.50% on bulk deposits that mature in 30 days to 45 days. ICICI Bank is now offering interest rates of 5.75% for deposits held for 46 to 60 days and 6.00% for deposits held for 61 to 90 days. Deposits that mature within the next 91 to 184 days will now earn 6.50% interest, while those maturing in the next 185 to 270 days will now earn 6.65% interest.