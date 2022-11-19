ICICI Bank revises FD rates, now offers up to 6.75% on tenors of 1 to 3 years

Both new ICICI Bank fixed deposits and existing fixed deposit renewals will be subject to these adjusted fixed deposit interest rates. Only domestic term deposits are eligible for senior citizen rate benefits. On November 16, 2022, ICICI Bank increased the interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr. After making the necessary adjustments, the bank raised interest rates on a range of tenors by up to 30 bps. As a result, the bank currently offers interest rates on FDs with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.00% to 6.50% for the general public and 3.75% to 6.50% for elderly individuals. And meanwhile, HDFC Bank raised interest rates on fixed deposits for amounts between Rs. 2 crore to ₹5 Cr. According to the bank's official website, the new rates take effect on November 18, 2022. In accordance with the revised, the HDFC Bank is now providing interest rates on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years that range from 3.75% to 6.25% for the general public and 4.25% to 7.00% for senior citizens.

