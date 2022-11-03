ICICI Bank revises FD rates, offers up to 6.50% on 1 to 3 years of tenor2 min read . Updated: 03 Nov 2022, 02:50 PM IST
- ICICI Bank has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of ₹2 Cr to ₹5 Cr
ICICI Bank has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of ₹2 Cr to ₹5 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of November 3, 2022. Following the revision, the bank is now offering an interest rate ranging from 3.75% to 6.25% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. Deposits maturing in 1 year to 3 years will now fetch a maximum interest rate of 6.50%.