ICICI Bank has revised its interest rates on fixed deposits of ₹2 Cr to ₹5 Cr. As per the official website of the bank, the new rates are effective as of November 3, 2022. Following the revision, the bank is now offering an interest rate ranging from 3.75% to 6.25% on deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. Deposits maturing in 1 year to 3 years will now fetch a maximum interest rate of 6.50%.

ICICI Bank FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 3.75% and on those maturing in 30 days to 45 days, ICICI Bank will now offer an interest rate of 4.75%. Deposits maturing in 46 days to 60 days will now offer an interest rate of 5.00% and those maturing in 61 days to 90 days will now fetch an interest rate of 5.25%. ICICI Bank is offering an interest rate of 5.50% on deposits maturing in 91 days to 184 days and an interest rate of 5.75% on those maturing in 185 days to 270 days. On fixed deposits maturing in 271 days to less than 1 year, ICICI Bank is promising an interest rate of 6.00% and on those maturing in 1 year to 3 years, the bank will offer an interest rate of 6.50%. Deposits maturing in 3 years 1 day to 10 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.25% at ICICI Bank.

On October 29, 2022, ICICI Bank raised the interest rates on fixed deposits under ₹2 Cr by up to 50 bps. The bank has increased interest rates on deposits maturing in 46 days to 10 years by up to 50 bps as a result of the modification. The bank is now offering an interest rate range of 3.00% to 6.25% for deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years for the general public and 3.50% to 6.95% for senior people. The maximum interest rate on deposits maturing in 3 years, 1 day to 5 years is 6.35% for the general public and 6.95% for senior citizens on those maturing in 5 years, 1 day to 10 years. The "ICICI Bank Golden Years FD" special fixed deposit program's validity period has been extended by ICICI Bank with effect from October 29, 2022, to April 7, 2023.

Only a few other institutions have so far announced raising interest rates on fixed deposits during the first week of November, including Bank of India, RBL Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, Unity Small Finance Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and IDBI Bank.