ICICI Bank revises FD rates, offers up to 6.50% on 1 to 3 years of tenor

ICICI Bank FD Rates

On fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days, the bank will now offer an interest rate of 3.75% and on those maturing in 30 days to 45 days, ICICI Bank will now offer an interest rate of 4.75%. Deposits maturing in 46 days to 60 days will now offer an interest rate of 5.00% and those maturing in 61 days to 90 days will now fetch an interest rate of 5.25%. ICICI Bank is offering an interest rate of 5.50% on deposits maturing in 91 days to 184 days and an interest rate of 5.75% on those maturing in 185 days to 270 days. On fixed deposits maturing in 271 days to less than 1 year, ICICI Bank is promising an interest rate of 6.00% and on those maturing in 1 year to 3 years, the bank will offer an interest rate of 6.50%. Deposits maturing in 3 years 1 day to 10 years will now fetch an interest rate of 6.25% at ICICI Bank.