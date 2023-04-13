ICICI Bank revises interest rates on bulk FDs, earn up to 7.25% on 1 year to 15 months tenor effective from today2 min read . Updated: 13 Apr 2023, 02:35 PM IST
- ICICI Bank has revised its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of more than ₹2 Cr to less than ₹5 Cr.
ICICI Bank has revised its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of more than ₹2 Cr to less than ₹5 Cr. Customers can now get interest rates between 4.75% and 6.75% on deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years. ICICI Bank is now offering a maximum interest rate of 7.25 per cent on deposits with a term of 1 year to 15 months. The latest bulk FD rates of ICICI Bank are effective as of today i.e. 13th April 2023.
