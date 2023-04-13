ICICI Bank has revised its interest rates on bulk fixed deposits of more than ₹2 Cr to less than ₹5 Cr. Customers can now get interest rates between 4.75% and 6.75% on deposits with maturities ranging from 7 days to 10 years. ICICI Bank is now offering a maximum interest rate of 7.25 per cent on deposits with a term of 1 year to 15 months. The latest bulk FD rates of ICICI Bank are effective as of today i.e. 13th April 2023.

ICICI Bank Bulk FD Rates

The bank is guaranteeing an interest rate of 4.75% on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days, and ICICI Bank is promising an interest rate of 5.50% on deposits maturing in 30 days to 45 days. A deposit tenor of 46 days to 60 days would earn interest at a rate of 5.75%, while one of 61 days to 90 days will earn interest at a rate of 6.00%, according to ICICI Bank. Deposits maturing in the next 91 to 184 days will now earn 6.50% interest, while those maturing in the next 185 to 270 days will now earn 6.65% interest.

ICICI Bank is now giving an interest rate of 7.25% on bulk FDs maturing in 271 days to less than 1 year and an interest rate of 6.75% on those maturing in 1 year to 15 months. Now, ICICI Bank is guaranteeing an interest rate of 7.00% on a deposit tenor of 2 years and 1 day to 3 years and an interest rate of 7.15% on a deposit tenor of 15 months to 2 years. Deposits with maturities between three years and ten years will now earn interest at a rate of 6.75%.

View Full Image ICICI Bank Bulk FD Rates (icicibank.com)

A bulk fixed deposit generally pertains to a reasonably large sum of money that is deposited with a financial institution in an interest-bearing fixed deposit account; as a result, a bulk fixed deposit generally provides higher interest rates than standard fixed deposits with standard benefits like flexible tenures, premature withdrawal options, and higher interest rates for bulk fixed deposit holders and the terms and conditions of both standard FDs and bulk deposits remains the same.