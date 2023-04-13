ICICI Bank revises interest rates on bulk FDs, earn up to 7.25% on 1 year to 15 months tenor effective from today

ICICI Bank Bulk FD Rates

The bank is guaranteeing an interest rate of 4.75% on fixed deposits maturing in 7 days to 29 days, and ICICI Bank is promising an interest rate of 5.50% on deposits maturing in 30 days to 45 days. A deposit tenor of 46 days to 60 days would earn interest at a rate of 5.75%, while one of 61 days to 90 days will earn interest at a rate of 6.00%, according to ICICI Bank. Deposits maturing in the next 91 to 184 days will now earn 6.50% interest, while those maturing in the next 185 to 270 days will now earn 6.65% interest.