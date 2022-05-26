ICICI Bank revises interest rates on these deposits: Check new rates here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
ICICI Bank, a private sector lender, has changed interest rates on fixed deposits of ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore, with the announcement made today, May 26th, 2022.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
ICICI Bank, a private sector lender, has changed interest rates on fixed deposits of ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore, with the announcement made today, May 26th, 2022. Following the modification, the bank is now giving a 3% interest rate on deposits held for seven to thirty days. Whereas, the interest rate on deposits maturing in 30 days to 60 days is now 3.25 per cent. ICICI Bank is currently giving a 3.40 per cent interest rate on term deposits maturing in 61 to 90 days. Deposits maturing in 91 days to 184 days will now earn 4.25 per cent interest.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
ICICI Bank, a private sector lender, has changed interest rates on fixed deposits of ₹2 crore to ₹5 crore, with the announcement made today, May 26th, 2022. Following the modification, the bank is now giving a 3% interest rate on deposits held for seven to thirty days. Whereas, the interest rate on deposits maturing in 30 days to 60 days is now 3.25 per cent. ICICI Bank is currently giving a 3.40 per cent interest rate on term deposits maturing in 61 to 90 days. Deposits maturing in 91 days to 184 days will now earn 4.25 per cent interest.
Term deposits maturing from 185 days to 270 days now have a 4.50 per cent interest rate, while term deposits maturing from 271 days to less than a year now have a 4.70 per cent interest rate. The interest rate on deposits of one year to less than 15 months is 4.95 per cent. The bank will now give a 5.00 per cent interest rate on fixed deposits of 15 months to two years, while ICICI Bank will now offer a 5.25 per cent interest rate on deposits of two years and one day to ten years.
Term deposits maturing from 185 days to 270 days now have a 4.50 per cent interest rate, while term deposits maturing from 271 days to less than a year now have a 4.70 per cent interest rate. The interest rate on deposits of one year to less than 15 months is 4.95 per cent. The bank will now give a 5.00 per cent interest rate on fixed deposits of 15 months to two years, while ICICI Bank will now offer a 5.25 per cent interest rate on deposits of two years and one day to ten years.
On single deposits of ₹20.0 mn & above but less than 50.0 mn, ICICI Bank is offering the following interest rates to both non-senior and senior citizens (per cent per annum) w.e.f. May 26, 2022.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
7 days to 14 days- 3.00%
15 days to 29 days- 3.00%
30 days to 45 days- 3.25%
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
46 days to 60 days- 3.25%
61 days to 90 days- 3.40%
91 days to 120 days- 4.25%
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
121 days to 150 days- 4.25%
151 days to 184 days- 4.25%
185 days to 210 days- 4.50%
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
211 days to 270 days- 4.50%
271 days to 289 days- 4.70%
290 days to less than 1 year- 4.70%
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
1 year to 389 days- 4.95%
390 days to < 15 months- 4.95%
15 months to < 18 months- 5.00%
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
18 months to 2 years- 5.00%
2 years 1 day to 3 years- 5.25%
3 years 1 day to 5 years- 5.25%
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
5 years 1 day to 10 years- 5.25%
Source: Bank Website
The bank also adjusted interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 crore on May 21, 2022. In accordance with the revised, ICICI Bank now offers deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years at an interest rate of 2.50 per cent to 5.75 per cent to the general public and 3.00 per cent to 6.50 per cent to senior citizens.