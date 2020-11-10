In order to convert the kirana stores into online shops, private sector lender ICICI Bank on Tuesday unveiled its Digital Store Management platform. From inventory to billing to payment collection through PoS, QRCode and payment links — ICICI Digital Store Management platform helps the merchants to manage full in-store operations online. The neighbourhood store owner can quickly create an online store and start receiving orders from customers online in a few clicks, the lender mentioned.

Any merchant can apply for the Digital Store Management platform while they are applying for a PoS machine on ICICI Bank's Eazypay application for merchants. The digital platform has three applications. The EazyStore mobile app, that helps a grocery store to set up an online store in flat 30 minutes. The EazyBilling app enables the kirana stores to track digital payments like UPI or debit and credit card. The owners can also manage inventory and order through this app. There will also be an option to create quick reports on sales, profits, GST among others.

The EazySupply app lets the neighbourhood stores place orders to their wholesaler or distributor online. This app saves time and also facilitates the small store owners to take advantage of various promotions and discount schemes offered by the suppliers, the bank said.

“EazyStore app gives customer facing reach to kirana stores directly enhancing the outreach of their business to new customers. While EazySupply and EazyBilling give better efficiency to the overall business. These combined together give rise to a smart store and of course better margins, much lesser effort and hassles in daily operations. We foresee quick adoption of this innovative and digital platform as no other solution in the market provides all these interphase in one offering," Pankaj Gadgil, Head - Self Employed Segment, ICICI Bank, told Mint.

"The COVID 19 pandemic has created greater urgency for fulfilling this need as today consumers want contactless, easy and digital solutions from even the daily needs stores. With our new platform, we are helping them transform into a modern store effortlessly," Gadgil further added.

With this new platform, ICICI Bank eyes to convert 1 crore retail kirana stores online.

