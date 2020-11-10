Any merchant can apply for the Digital Store Management platform while they are applying for a PoS machine on ICICI Bank's Eazypay application for merchants. The digital platform has three applications. The EazyStore mobile app, that helps a grocery store to set up an online store in flat 30 minutes. The EazyBilling app enables the kirana stores to track digital payments like UPI or debit and credit card. The owners can also manage inventory and order through this app. There will also be an option to create quick reports on sales, profits, GST among others.