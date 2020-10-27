ICICI Bank says SEC to not take action in provisioning probe

Mumbai: ICICI Bank on Tuesday said that the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) does not intend to take any enforcement action against the bank regarding its investigation into the bank’s loan impairment provisions under US GAAP.

“The bank has, via its legal counsel, received a communication from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission that they have concluded their investigation into the bank’s loan impairment provisions under US GAAP and that the SEC does not intend to take any enforcement action against the bank," it said in a regulatory filing.

According to a Mint report on 26 July 2018, SEC, which started the probe in June 2016, had sought details about the bank’s accounting practices, especially those related to loans disbursed between 2010 and 2016, many of which turned bad later and were alleged to be the ones on which the bank delayed provisioning.

Responding to queries received from the stock exchanges following the Mint report, ICICI Bank had on 27 July 2018 said that it has been responding to requests for information from the SEC investigatory staff regarding an enquiry relating to the timing and amount of the bank's loan impairment provisions taken under U.S. GAAP.

Generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) refer to a common set of accounting principles, standards, and procedures issued by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB), according to Investopedia, a website that demystifies financial jargon.

“The bank evaluates loans for impairment under U.S. GAAP for the purpose of preparing the annual footnote reconciling the bank's Indian GAAP financial statements to U.S. GAAP. The bank has voluntarily complied with all requests of the U.S. SEC investigatory staff for information and interviews related to the bank's U.S. GAAP loan impairment process," ICICI Bank had said in 2018.

The probe related to the period under the bank’s erstwhile chief executive Chanda Kochhar. Her stint was cut short in January 2019 after a committee led by Justice B.N. Srikrishna found that Videocon Industries was granted loans by ICICI Bank and, in quid pro quo, Videocon invested in Nupower Renewables, the company of Kochhar’s husband Deepak Kochhar.

In September, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Deepak Kochhar after it registered a money laundering case against him and his wife and former head of ICICI Bank.

