ICICI Bank's Special FD Scheme for senior citizens named ‘ICICI Bank Golden Years FD’ which was to end on Friday, has got a six months extension. ‘ICICI Bank Golden Years FD’ will be available and valid for subscription till 31 October 2023,the lender said on its website.
ICICI Bank Golden Years FD Interest Rates
Senior citizens would receive an interest rate of 7.5% on ICICI Bank Golden Years FDs of 5 years and a day, up to 10 years.
ICICI Bank Golden Years FD: Key things to know
-Resident Senior Citizen customers will get an additional interest rate on an FD of 0.10% for a limited time over and above the existing additional rate of 0.50% per annum
-Applicable duration: Till 31th October, 2023
-The additional rate will be available on fresh deposits opened as well as deposits renewed during the scheme period
-Eligible FD tenure: 5 years 1 day, up to 10 years
-Applicable on single FD opened through ICICI Bank of an amount less than ₹2 crore
-Premature withdrawal on FD: In case a Fixed Deposit is opened and the above scheme is prematurely withdrawn/closed after, on or after 5 years 1 day, the applicable penal rate will be 1.00% with effect from March 14 , 2023. In case the deposit opened in the above scheme is prematurely withdrawn/closed before 5 years 1 day, the prevailing premature withdrawal policy will be applicable.
-All other features of the FD Deposits as well as terms and condition unchanges and are applicable for the above-mentioned schemes.
How to open ICICI Bank Golden Years FD
The customers can open an FD using the Bank’s internet and mobile banking platforms. Or, they can also visit the nearest ICICI Bank branch to open the FD.
The State Bank of India (SBI) has extended the validity period of its special term deposit scheme "SBI Wecare FD" scheme for senior citizens until June 30, 2023.
