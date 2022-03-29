Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Industry / Banking /  ICICI Bank to buy 10 lakh shares from ONDC for 10 cr

ICICI Bank to buy 10 lakh shares from ONDC for 10 cr

The bank has on March 28, 2022, accepted the offer to acquire 10,00,000 equity shares of Open Network for Digital Commerce.
1 min read . 09:38 PM IST Livemint

  • The bank will hold a 5.97% stake in ONDC after the acquisition.

ICICI Bank will acquire 10 lakh equity shares in Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) for 10 crore, the private lender said. The bank will hold a 5.97% stake in ONDC after the acquisition.

ICICI Bank said in a regulatory filing, the bank has on March 28, 2022, accepted the offer to acquire 10,00,000 equity shares of Open Network for Digital Commerce. 

Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) was incorporated on December 30, 2021 which is engaged in creating an open public digital infrastructure to develop and transform the Indian digital commerce ecosystem for goods and services. It aims to expand alternatives for buyers and sellers to engage in digital commerce space.

"Post allotment, ICICI Bank will hold 5.97 per cent stake in ONDC through acquisition of 10,00,000 equity shares of face value of 100 each. The shareholding is subject to change and is dependent on closure of transaction by other participating investors," the bank said.

