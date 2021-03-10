Mumbai: ICICI Bank today announced that it will provide Covid-19 vaccination for its employees and their immediate family members free of cost. The initiative is aimed at safeguarding the lives of its employees and their dependent family members from the Covid-19 pandemic. It is also a humble gesture to appreciate the dedication, perseverance and passion portrayed by the employees of the Bank to ensure seamless services to millions of customers during the pandemic.

Speaking on the initiative, T.K. Srirang, Group Chief Human Resources Officer, ICICI Bank said, “ICICI Bank truly appreciates and recognises the efforts showcased by all its employees during the ongoing pandemic. Team ICICI has time and again emerged with renewed strength and responded to their call of duty to serve the nation as an essential service. They have been inspiring throughout the tough times of the recent pandemic with their unbreakable spirit and passion for service.

For the Bank, the welfare and well-being of its employees and their families are of utmost importance. In line with this philosophy, the Bank has undertaken this initiative to safeguard each one of its employees and their family members against the COVID-19 pandemic. Once again, we thank all of our employees for fulfilling their duties to the best of their capabilities, despite the challenges thrown at them by the pandemic."

ICICI Bank will reimburse the cost of the two mandated vaccine shots for its employees and their dependent family members.

Meanwhile, the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination crossed 2.40 crore coverage, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday. The Central government has been ramping up the Covid-19 vaccination drive across states as it started the next phase of vaccination from March 1. In this phase, those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with co-morbidities are eligible to register and receive a Covid-19 jab.

