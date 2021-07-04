ICICI Bank to revise these charges from August 1: Check details

2 min read.Updated: 04 Jul 2021, 07:18 PM ISTLivemint
ICICI Bank is set to revise limits of cash transactions, ATM Interchange and cheque book charges for its domestic savings account holders soon.
As per the ICICI Bank's website, the revised charges would come into effect from August 1, 2021.
Cash Transaction Charges (Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal) for regular saving account
The ICICI Bank has allowed a total of 4 free cash transactions per month. As per the bank's website, charges above free limits would be ₹150 per transaction.
Value Limit (Sum total of deposits and withdrawals); the value limit is inclusive of both the home and non-home branch transactions.
a) With effect from August 1, the home branch (branch where the account is opened or ported) value limit for ICICI Bank customers would be ₹1 lakh-- free per month, per account. Above ₹1 lakhs – ₹5 per ₹1,000, subject to a minimum of ₹150, the bank added.
b) At the non-home branch – no charges for cash transactions up to ₹25,000, per day. Above ₹25,000 – ₹5 per ₹1,000, subject to a minimum of ₹150.
3) Third-party cash transaction (the sum total of deposits and withdrawals) -Up to a limit of ₹25,000 per transaction – ₹150 per transaction.
Cheque Books
Nil for 25 payable-at-par cheque leaves in a year; ₹20 for every additional cheque book of 10 leaves.