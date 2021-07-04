ICICI Bank to revise these charges from August 1: Check details

OPEN APP
First 3 transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial) in 6 metro locations (Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad) in a month would be free as per the bank's website.
 2 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2021, 07:18 PM IST Livemint

  • The ICICI Bank has allowed a total of 4 free cash transactions per month for regular saving account
  • Nil for 25 payable-at-par cheque leaves in a year; 20 for every additional cheque book of 10 leaves

ICICI Bank is set to revise limits of cash transactions, ATM Interchange and cheque book charges for its domestic savings account holders soon.

As per the ICICI Bank's website, the revised charges would come into effect from August 1, 2021.

Cash Transaction Charges (Cumulative of Deposit and Withdrawal) for regular saving account

  1. The ICICI Bank has allowed a total of 4 free cash transactions per month. As per the bank's website, charges above free limits would be 150 per transaction.
  2. Value Limit (Sum total of deposits and withdrawals); the value limit is inclusive of both the home and non-home branch transactions.

a) With effect from August 1, the home branch (branch where the account is opened or ported) value limit for ICICI Bank customers would be 1 lakh-- free per month, per account. Above 1 lakhs – 5 per 1,000, subject to a minimum of 150, the bank added.

b) At the non-home branch – no charges for cash transactions up to 25,000, per day. Above 25,000 – 5 per 1,000, subject to a minimum of 150.

3) Third-party cash transaction (the sum total of deposits and withdrawals) -Up to a limit of 25,000 per transaction – 150 per transaction.

Cheque Books

Nil for 25 payable-at-par cheque leaves in a year; 20 for every additional cheque book of 10 leaves.

ICICI Bank regular plus salary account

No charges for the first 4 transactions in a month; thereafter 5 per thousand rupees or part thereof, subject to a minimum of Rs150 in the same month.

Anywhere cash withdrawal

Nil for the first cash withdrawal of a calendar month; thereafter in the month, 5 per thousand rupees or part thereof, subject to a minimum of 150

Anywhere cash deposit

At the ICICI bank branch – 5 per thousand rupees or part thereof, subject to a minimum of 150.

At Cash Recycler Machine - No charges for the first cash deposit of a calendar month; thereafter in the month, 5 per thousand rupees or part thereof, subject to a minimum of 150.

ATM Interchange (Transactions at Non-ICICI Bank ATMs) Charges: Silver, Gold, Magnum, Titanium & Wealth variants

First 3 transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial) in 6 metro locations (Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Hyderabad) in a month would be free as per the bank's website.

First 5 transactions (inclusive of financial and non-financial)in all other locations in a month would be free.

Thereafter, 20 per financial transaction and 8.50 per non-financial transaction.

