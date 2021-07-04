ICICI Bank to revise these charges from August 1: Check details

The ICICI Bank has allowed a total of 4 free cash transactions per month. As per the bank's website, charges above free limits would be ₹ 150 per transaction. Value Limit (Sum total of deposits and withdrawals); the value limit is inclusive of both the home and non-home branch transactions.

a) With effect from August 1, the home branch (branch where the account is opened or ported) value limit for ICICI Bank customers would be ₹1 lakh-- free per month, per account. Above ₹1 lakhs – ₹5 per ₹1,000, subject to a minimum of ₹150, the bank added.