ICICI Bank UK offers bank accounts in UK for Indian students: How to activate it in 3 steps2 min read . 01:56 PM IST
ICICI Bank: ‘HomeVantage Current Account’ (HVCA is specially designed to meet every student’s banking needs in the UK
ICICI Bank UK PLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of ICICI Bank Limited, offers a bank account to the Indian students aspiring to study in the UK called, ‘HomeVantage Current Account’ (HVCA). It is specially designed to meet every student’s banking needs in the UK. The account comes with a VISA debit card which can be used anywhere in the world.
Students can open the account, which is equivalent to savings account in India, digitally and instantly while they are still in India. They can do so online or through ICICI Bank UK iMobile app, without visiting an ICICI Bank branch. Once the account is opened, they can activate internet banking, mobile banking and debit card. The physical debit card is delivered to their address in India or UK, as per their preference.
Pratap Singh, Head Retail Banking, ICICI Bank UK PLC said, “ICICI Bank UK has been serving the Indian diaspora for more than a decade with a range of personal, business and corporate banking services. We understand the unique banking requirements of students coming to the UK for further education and endeavour to make banking effortless for them. The digital account opening facility helps the Indian students with smooth onboarding to the UK bank account while they are still in India. The ‘HomeVantage Current Account’ and the VISA debit card helps them to take care of their day-to-day banking requirements in the UK. Students and their parents in India have a strong connect with ICICI Bank. We look forward to serving the needs of the students while they study in the UK, and their parents in India for facilitating their overseas banking needs in a convenient, safe and secure manner."
1) Apply via mobile app or website: Applicants can download ICICI Bank UK iMobile app from India or UK App stores or apply online by visiting www.icicibank.co.uk.
2) Submission of application: Fill in online application form, scan original passport (Indian or British) and submit the application. Account will be opened instantly*
3) Activate internet and mobile banking: Once the account is opened, students can instantly activate internet banking and mobile banking. Debit Card will arrive at the given address in few days, which can also be activated while the student is still in India.
