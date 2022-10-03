Pratap Singh, Head Retail Banking, ICICI Bank UK PLC said, “ICICI Bank UK has been serving the Indian diaspora for more than a decade with a range of personal, business and corporate banking services. We understand the unique banking requirements of students coming to the UK for further education and endeavour to make banking effortless for them. The digital account opening facility helps the Indian students with smooth onboarding to the UK bank account while they are still in India. The ‘HomeVantage Current Account’ and the VISA debit card helps them to take care of their day-to-day banking requirements in the UK. Students and their parents in India have a strong connect with ICICI Bank. We look forward to serving the needs of the students while they study in the UK, and their parents in India for facilitating their overseas banking needs in a convenient, safe and secure manner."

