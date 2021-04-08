Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Industry >Banking >ICICI Bank up two notches among 20 top banks of Asia-Pacific in Q1 2021: S&P

ICICI Bank up two notches among 20 top banks of Asia-Pacific in Q1 2021: S&P

Premium
ICICI Bank offers term-deposits with various maturities starting as low as 7 days (4% interest rate) and upto 10 years (7%). Photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint
2 min read . 03:09 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • HDFC Bank, India’s largest private lender in terms of asset size, ranks 7th in the top-10 list for the first quarter of 2021, the same as last year

ICICI Bank Ltd, India's second largest private lender, has improved its position by two notches in a ranking of banks in the Asia-Pacific region based on market capitalization. The bank, which was ranked 17th in the list of top 20 banks in the first quarter of 2020, has been ranked the 15th in the first quarter of 2021. The improvement in position comes against the backdrop of economic recovery from the covid-19 pandemic across the region.

ICICI Bank Ltd, India's second largest private lender, has improved its position by two notches in a ranking of banks in the Asia-Pacific region based on market capitalization. The bank, which was ranked 17th in the list of top 20 banks in the first quarter of 2020, has been ranked the 15th in the first quarter of 2021. The improvement in position comes against the backdrop of economic recovery from the covid-19 pandemic across the region.

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private lender in terms of asset size, ranks 7th in the top-10 list for the first quarter of 2021, the same as last year, with a rise of 4.9% in its market capitalization on a quarter-on-quarter basis to $112.55 billion, according to S&P data. ICICI Bank's market capitalization rose 8.97% to $55.03 billion.

TRENDING STORIES See All

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private lender in terms of asset size, ranks 7th in the top-10 list for the first quarter of 2021, the same as last year, with a rise of 4.9% in its market capitalization on a quarter-on-quarter basis to $112.55 billion, according to S&P data. ICICI Bank's market capitalization rose 8.97% to $55.03 billion.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

ICICI Bank has substantially increased its provision coverage ratio to 86% and carries unutilized covid-related provisions of Rs6,470 crore. It is well-cushioned with higher provisions on its balance sheet and has guided for normalization of credit cost from FY22.

Also Read | How India’s banking model has changed

The bank continues to see strong growth in retail deposits. It has one of the lowest funding costs among private banks, enabling it to underwrite a profitable business without taking undue balance sheet risks.

The retail mix remains healthy, with current account savings account (CASA) ratio of 45.2%, retail contribution-to-fees at 78%, and increase in loan mix to 66%. ICICI Bank is firmly positioned to deliver healthy sustainable growth, led by focus on core operating performance.

ICICI Bank reported 19% increase in net profit to Rs4,940 crore for the quarter ending 31 December 2020, against Rs4,146 crore for the same quarter a year ago. Whereas, HDFC Bank reported 18.1% increase in net profit to Rs8,758.29 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2021 against Rs7,416.48 crore in the year-ago period.

In May, ICICI Bank raised up to Rs25,000 crore by issuing debt securities, including non-convertible debentures (NCDs), in domestic markets on a private placement basis.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

For Jan-Mar quarter, shares of ICICI Bank gained 8.69% against a rise of 3.68% in the benchmark index, Sensex. While HDFC Bank advanced 3.95% in the same period.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.