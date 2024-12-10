ICICI Bank has announced scheduled maintenance that will affect Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) services. According to the bank's official email notification, inward and outward RTGS transactions will be unavailable from 11:55 p.m. on December 14, 2024, to 6:00 a.m. IST on December 15, 2024.



RTGS transactions initiated during this period will be deferred and processed after the maintenance window ends. Customers can use alternative services like NEFT, IMPS, or UPI through the iMobile app or Internet Banking during this downtime.

RTGS is a system that enables instant electronic fund transfers between bank accounts. ICICI Bank does not charge for RTGS transactions done via online channels such as Internet Banking, iMobile Pay, or the Pockets app. However, for transactions done at branches, fees apply: ₹20 + GST for transfers between ₹2 lakh and ₹5 lakh, and ₹45 + GST for transfers above ₹5 lakh and up to ₹10 lakh. Transfers through RTGS are typically completed within 30 minutes, and transactions can be scheduled up to three working days in advance.

To complete an RTGS transfer, customers must provide details including the remittance amount, remitter's account number, beneficiary's bank and branch, beneficiary's name and account number, and the beneficiary branch's IFSC code.

Also Read | Itc share price Today Live Updates : Itc Sees Positive Trading Momentum Today

Customers using ICICI Bank’s net banking can follow simple steps to add a payee and authenticate the registration via OTP to enable RTGS transactions. For further assistance, customers can reach out to ICICI Bank’s support team or access the Internet Banking portal.