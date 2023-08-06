ICICI Bank's biz loan to Videocon turned into NPAs of over ₹1,000 crore: CBI2 min read 06 Aug 2023, 12:18 PM IST
CBI chargesheet claims ICICI Bank sanctioned loans of over ₹1,000 crore to Videocon group that turned into NPAs.
In the latest development in ICICI Bank-Videocon's 2019 case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has claimed that credit facilities sanctioned by the bank to the Videocon group turned into non-performing assets (NPAs) of more than ₹1,000 crore. The anti-money laundering agency said it in the charge sheet filed against the ICICI Bank's former CEO Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar, and Videocon founder Venugopal Dhoot on Saturday.