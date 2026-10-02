ICICI Life Insurance appoints Sidharatha Mishra as MD, CEO from October 14 - Who is he?

ICICI Life Insurance Company on Friday ( 2 October) appointed Sidharatha Mishra as managing director and CEO effective October 14, according to exchange filing.
ICICI Life Insurance Ltd has announced a leadership change, with Anup Bagchi stepping down as Managing Director and CEO at the close of business on 13 October 2026 to pursue opportunities outside the organisation. The board, which met on 2 October, formally accepted his resignation and acknowledged his nearly three-decade contribution to the ICICI Group, including his role in steering the company through a period of growth and resilience.
Sidharatha Mishra has been appointed as the new Managing Director and CEO for a five-year term, effective 14 October 2026 or upon approval from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, whichever is later. He will also take charge as Chief Operating Officer from 6 October.
Mishra brings more than 26 years of banking experience and most recently worked at ICICI Bank, where he oversaw digital channels and partnerships. He holds a BSc degree and a postgraduate diploma in management with a finance specialisation from Utkal University, Bhubaneswar.
The Board of Directors (the Board), on the recommendation of the Board Nomination and Remuneration Committee (BNRC), at their meeting held today, noted the resignation of Mr. Anup Bagchi as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, with effect from close of business hours on Tuesday, October 13, 2026. The Board have placed on record their appreciation of Mr. Bagchi’s contribution to the growth and success of ICICI Group over the last three decades across a variety of roles. During his tenure at ICICI Life, Mr. Bagchi has successfully steered the Company to emerge as a resilient franchise.
Further, the Board, based on the recommendation of BNRC, inter-alia, approved the following matters:
• Appointment of Mr. Sidharatha Mishra, as the Chief Operating Officer, with effect from October 6, 2026.
• Appointment of Mr. Sidharatha Mishra (DIN: 06524169), as an Additional Director and Managing Director & CEO, with effect from October 14, 2026, or date of approval of the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India, whichever is later for a period of five consecutive years, subject to requisite approvals.
Consequent to the resignation, Mr. Anup Bagchi ceases to be Key Managerial Personnel for the purpose of determining materiality of an event or information and for the purpose of making disclosures to stock exchange(s) under Regulation 30(5) of the Listing Regulations.. The letter of resignation of Mr. Anup Bagchi is enclosed as Annexure I.
The requisite disclosures as per Regulation 30 and 51 read with Schedule III of Listing Regulations alongwith the details as required under Para A (7) of Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Regulations) read with SEBI Master Circular dated January 30, 2026 are enclosed herewith as Annexure II. Mr. Sidharatha Mishra is not debarred from holding the office of Director pursuant to any SEBI Order or Order of any such authority. The Board meeting commenced today at 1:45 p.m. and concluded at 2:15 p.m.
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