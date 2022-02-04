ICICI Lombard has introduced a face scan feature to its app, IL TakeCare (ILTC), enabling the checking of vitals in couple of minutes.

As per the press release, this has been introduced under the 'Know Your Health Vitals’, that helps users keep track of vitals such as blood pressure, SpO2(oxygen saturation), heart rate, respiration rate, heart rate variability, and stress level, all without any additional devices and from the comfort and safety of their homes. With the recent spike in COVID cases, there is an increasing awareness of the need to monitor these vitals regularly.

Along with the primary owners, this platform can be used by their family members too, the press note said.

The ILTC app, has added new features to the application, including mental well-being, easy-renewals, post-policy health check-ups, contactless motor claims services, health booster renewals, health risk assessment, and wellness goals.

This provides access to teleconsultation at the customer’s convenience via audio, video, and chat, wellness blogs, and cloud-based storage for all policy-related documents. The app facilitates the booking of post-policy check-ups with only a few clicks, real-time claim tracking through the app, and a customized CHI renewal flow, to name a few.

In addition to this, the app can also schedule medical tests and receive results. Through this app, OPD customers can avail cashless visits to doctors and clinics and order medicines with home delivery via this app. The software runs on Android and iOS phones. Customers can access this service by downloading the ILTC app from the App Store or Google Play.

Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard said, “Face Scan feature is a powerful innovation to democratise health checks, going beyond the realm of a transactional relationship to delivering a frictionless and engaging experience in the current times. Furthermore, our ILTC app has seen encouraging traction and growth with over 1.2 mn downloads, over 25% MoM growth on new policies, over 200 teleconsultations daily and over 1/3rd of our health claims now being settled through the app. We envision to provide the best- in-class digital experience to our customers and partners and many more breakthrough innovations in the time to come."

