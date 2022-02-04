ICICI Lombard introduces Face Scan Feature to its app

Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard said, “Face Scan feature is a powerful innovation to democratise health checks, going beyond the realm of a transactional relationship to delivering a frictionless and engaging experience in the current times. Furthermore, our ILTC app has seen encouraging traction and growth with over 1.2 mn downloads, over 25% MoM growth on new policies, over 200 teleconsultations daily and over 1/3rd of our health claims now being settled through the app. We envision to provide the best- in-class digital experience to our customers and partners and many more breakthrough innovations in the time to come."