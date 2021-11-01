ICICI Lombard partners with Vega to offer personal accident insurance cover. Customers will get access to a personal accidental policy on every online purchase of Vega Helmet

The personal accident insurance policy will provide individuals with the benefit of Accidental Death with Sum insured of 1 Lakh INR As the pandemic induced lockdowns are slowly being lifted and the masses are en route to the new normal, people are still hesitant to go back to public transport as their preferred medium of commute.

According to YouGov’s International Automotive Report 2021, the intent to use public transport is one of the lowest among urban Indians across the globe, with nearly half (49%) saying they will use public transport less in the future.

The demand for personal mobility has increased manifold, and it is estimated to encourage the general public to purchase more two-wheelers. The increased number of two-wheeler riders combined with the high road accident statistic of India, signals towards a budding safety risk.

Keeping this new increased risk in mind, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company has collaborated with Vega Helmets to provide a personal accidental policy on every online purchase of Vega Helmet to increase road safety awareness and inculcate the habit of protection.

The tie-up aims to give the customer dual safety and protection, through the helmet and the personal accident insurance cover. The personal accident insurance cover, provides the benefit of Accidental death with Sum insured of one Lakh INR, and the cover is applicable on a worldwide basis.

On the collaboration, Sanjeev Mantri, Executive Director, ICICI Lombard, said, “In today’s world of innumerable uncertainties, an insurance cover has assumed far greater significance than ever before. A personal accident cover embodies this exact sentiment and provides the insured and their loved ones a financial security blanket in the event of an untoward incident. Additionally, ICICI Lombard has always been a stout supporter of road safety and has undertaken several activities under our ‘Ride to Safety’ initiative which aims at creating awareness about safety rules. Taking the spirit ahead, this tie-up takes us one step closer to ensuring an individual’s personal security."

On the collaboration, Mr. Girdhari Chandak, MD, Vega Helmets further added, “Vega has been the preferred choice for numerous bikers and two-wheeler riders, providing them safety and quality for over three decades. We are glad that through our tie-up with ICICI Lombard General Insurance, we are able to protect both the riders’ physical and financial well-being and provide them with a holistic and well-rounded bundle of protection."

ICICI Lombard has always endeavoured to go beyond its business focus and contribute to all stakeholders' wellbeing, including the community at large. The Ride to Safety campaign by ICICI Lombard is a nationwide initiative to create an action-oriented road safety program, especially among children and parents.

Since 2016, over 700 road safety workshops have been held in the metros and other major cities across India, spreading awareness among 200,000+ children and their parents. Further, over 130,000 children and their parents have received ISI-marked child-specific helmets, as part of the exercise.

The recent launch of a road-safety anthem further strengthens the initiative’s resolve and enables it to resonate with the masses in a unique and heartfelt manner. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Ltd. We are one of the leading private sector non-life insurers in India.

We offer our customers a comprehensive and well-diversified range of products, including motor, health, crop, fire, personal accident, marine, engineering and liability insurance, through multiple distribution channels. More details are available at www.icicilombard.com.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.