ICICI minimum balance hiked to ₹50,000: How is MAB calculated? What could be your penalty if you don't maintain MAB?

ICICI Bank has raised the minimum monthly average balance requirement for savings accounts starting August 1, 2025. Here's how it is calculated and how much penalty will be imposed for non-compliance. 

Updated9 Aug 2025, 06:21 PM IST
ICICI Bank, the second largest private lender in India has announced a sharp increase in the minimum monthly average balance (MAB) requirement for its savings accounts, effective from August 1, 2025.

The change applies to all new accounts opened after that date, setting a new benchmark in the industry for the highest MAB requirement among domestic banks.

What is MAB and how is it calculated?

MAB is the minimum amount that an account holder should compulsory maintain in their Savings Account every month to avoid a penalty. In this requirement, you are not obliged to keep a specific amount in your account every single day, MAB is the average of your daily closing balances over the course of a calendar month.

For example, if a month has 30 days and the required MAB is 50,000, you don’t need to maintain 50,000 in your account every day. You could have a lower balance on some days as long as you have a higher balance on other days to ensure the total daily balances, when averaged out over the 30 days meet or exceed 50,000.

Revised structure

Under the revised structure of the ICICI bank, customers must maintain these figures in their savings account throughout the month:

  • Metro and urban cities: The customers in these branches must maintain a minimum average balance of 50,000 post revision, which is a steep jump from the current mandate of 10,000.
  • Semi-urban areas: The MAB for these areas will rise from 5,000 to 25,000.

  • Rural areas: Accounts of such areas are now required to maintain 10,000, contrary to the prior requirement of just 2,500.

Penalty and non-compliance charges

If an account holder fails to maintain the required MAB under their category, the bank will impose a penalty fee. This fee is calculated based on the shortfall in the person’s balance and the specific policies of the bank.

In the case of ICICI Bank, the revised structure has mentioned that a shortfall in MAB will attract a penalty of 6 per cent or 500, whichever is lower. For example, a shortfall of 10,000 in a metro branch would ordinarily result in a 600 penalty, but under the new rules, the fee is capped at 500.

The private bank has also revised its cash transaction rules. Customers will get up to three free cash deposit transactions per month, totaling 1 lakh. Beyond this, charges of 150 per transaction or 3.50 per 1,000 deposited, whichever is higher will apply.

If both the transaction count and minimum balance are breached simultaneously, the higher of the two applicable charges will be imposed.

