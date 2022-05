After the RBI raised the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.4 per cent in May, interest rates on banks' debt instruments started to rise and are currently climbing. Recurring deposit (RD) plays an essential role in personal finance for debt investors, particularly salaried persons, because the plan allows you to invest a predetermined amount on a monthly basis, allowing you to save for your wealth and unexpected crises at the same time. Without a doubt, seeking the highest interest rates on recurring deposits before investing is a good idea, but keeping track of interest rate revisions on recurring deposits is also necessary to determine whether to proceed or not. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank both updated their recurring deposit interest rates last week, so let's have a look at the changes.

HDFC Bank RD Rates

HDFC Bank raised the interest rate on recurring deposits from 27 to 120 months on May 17, 2022. Interest rates on RDs of 27 to 36 months increased from 5.20 per cent to 5.40 per cent, from 5.45 per cent to 5.60 per cent on RDs of 39 to 60 months, and from 5.60 per cent to 5.75 per cent on RDs of 90 to 120 months.

Period Interest Rate (per annum) Senior Citizen Rates (per annum) Effective From 6 months 3.50% 4.00% Aug 25, 2020 9 months 4.40% 4.90% Aug 25, 2020 12 Months 5.10% 5.60% Apr 6th, 2022 15 Months 5.10% 5.60% Apr 6th, 2022 24 Months 5.10% 5.60% Apr 6th, 2022 27 Months 5.40% 5.90% May 17, 2022 36 Months 5.40% 5.90% May 17, 2022 39 Months 5.60% 6.10% May 17, 2022 48 months 5.60% 6.10% May 17, 2022 60 Months 5.60% 6.10% May 17, 2022 90 Months 5.75% 6.50% May 17, 2022 120 Months 5.75% 6.50% May 17, 2022

ICICI Bank RD Rates

On May 21, 2022, the bank increased the interest rate on recurring deposits, raising it from 5% to 5.10% on 12-month to 24-month RDs, from 5.20% to 5.40% on 27-36-month RDs, from 5.45% to 5.60% on three- to five-year RDs, and from 5.60% to 5.75% on five- to ten-year RDs.

Maturity Period General Senior Citizen 6 months 3.50% 4.00% 9 months 4.40% 4.90% 12 months 5.10% 5.60% 15 months 5.10% 5.60% 18 months 5.10% 5.60% 21 months 5.10% 5.60% 24 months 5.10% 5.60% 27 months 5.40% 5.90% 30 months 5.40% 5.90% 33 months 5.40% 5.90% 36 months 5.40% 5.90% Above 3 years upto 5 years 5.60% 6.10% Above 5 years upto 10 years 5.75% 6.50%