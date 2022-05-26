Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Industry / Banking /  ICICI vs HDFC Bank: Check latest RD rates effective from May

ICICI vs HDFC Bank: Check latest RD rates effective from May

HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank both updated their recurring deposit interest rates last week, so let's have a look at the changes.
1 min read . 08:42 PM ISTVipul Das

After the RBI raised the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.4 per cent in May, interest rates on banks' debt instruments started to rise and are currently climbing.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

After the RBI raised the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.4 per cent in May, interest rates on banks' debt instruments started to rise and are currently climbing. Recurring deposit (RD) plays an essential role in personal finance for debt investors, particularly salaried persons, because the plan allows you to invest a predetermined amount on a monthly basis, allowing you to save for your wealth and unexpected crises at the same time. Without a doubt, seeking the highest interest rates on recurring deposits before investing is a good idea, but keeping track of interest rate revisions on recurring deposits is also necessary to determine whether to proceed or not. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank both updated their recurring deposit interest rates last week, so let's have a look at the changes.

After the RBI raised the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.4 per cent in May, interest rates on banks' debt instruments started to rise and are currently climbing. Recurring deposit (RD) plays an essential role in personal finance for debt investors, particularly salaried persons, because the plan allows you to invest a predetermined amount on a monthly basis, allowing you to save for your wealth and unexpected crises at the same time. Without a doubt, seeking the highest interest rates on recurring deposits before investing is a good idea, but keeping track of interest rate revisions on recurring deposits is also necessary to determine whether to proceed or not. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank both updated their recurring deposit interest rates last week, so let's have a look at the changes.

HDFC Bank RD Rates

HDFC Bank raised the interest rate on recurring deposits from 27 to 120 months on May 17, 2022. Interest rates on RDs of 27 to 36 months increased from 5.20 per cent to 5.40 per cent, from 5.45 per cent to 5.60 per cent on RDs of 39 to 60 months, and from 5.60 per cent to 5.75 per cent on RDs of 90 to 120 months.

HDFC Bank RD Rates

HDFC Bank raised the interest rate on recurring deposits from 27 to 120 months on May 17, 2022. Interest rates on RDs of 27 to 36 months increased from 5.20 per cent to 5.40 per cent, from 5.45 per cent to 5.60 per cent on RDs of 39 to 60 months, and from 5.60 per cent to 5.75 per cent on RDs of 90 to 120 months.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial
PeriodInterest Rate (per annum)Senior Citizen Rates (per annum)Effective From
6 months3.50%4.00%Aug 25, 2020
9 months4.40%4.90%Aug 25, 2020
12 Months5.10%5.60%Apr 6th, 2022
15 Months5.10%5.60%Apr 6th, 2022
24 Months5.10%5.60%Apr 6th, 2022
27 Months5.40%5.90%May 17, 2022
36 Months5.40%5.90%May 17, 2022
39 Months5.60%6.10%May 17, 2022
48 months5.60%6.10%May 17, 2022
60 Months5.60%6.10%May 17, 2022
90 Months5.75%6.50%May 17, 2022
120 Months5.75%6.50%May 17, 2022

ICICI Bank RD Rates

On May 21, 2022, the bank increased the interest rate on recurring deposits, raising it from 5% to 5.10% on 12-month to 24-month RDs, from 5.20% to 5.40% on 27-36-month RDs, from 5.45% to 5.60% on three- to five-year RDs, and from 5.60% to 5.75% on five- to ten-year RDs.

MINT PREMIUMSee All
Maturity PeriodGeneralSenior Citizen
6 months3.50%4.00%
9 months4.40%4.90%
12 months5.10%5.60%
15 months5.10%5.60%
18 months5.10%5.60%
21 months5.10%5.60%
24 months5.10%5.60%
27 months5.40%5.90%
30 months5.40%5.90%
33 months5.40%5.90%
36 months5.40%5.90%
Above 3 years upto 5 years5.60%6.10%
Above 5 years upto 10 years5.75%6.50%