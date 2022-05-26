ICICI vs HDFC Bank: Check latest RD rates effective from May

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
After the RBI raised the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.4 per cent in May, interest rates on banks' debt instruments started to rise and are currently climbing. Recurring deposit (RD) plays an essential role in personal finance for debt investors, particularly salaried persons, because the plan allows you to invest a predetermined amount on a monthly basis, allowing you to save for your wealth and unexpected crises at the same time. Without a doubt, seeking the highest interest rates on recurring deposits before investing is a good idea, but keeping track of interest rate revisions on recurring deposits is also necessary to determine whether to proceed or not. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank both updated their recurring deposit interest rates last week, so let's have a look at the changes.
HDFC Bank RD Rates
HDFC Bank raised the interest rate on recurring deposits from 27 to 120 months on May 17, 2022. Interest rates on RDs of 27 to 36 months increased from 5.20 per cent to 5.40 per cent, from 5.45 per cent to 5.60 per cent on RDs of 39 to 60 months, and from 5.60 per cent to 5.75 per cent on RDs of 90 to 120 months.
On May 21, 2022, the bank increased the interest rate on recurring deposits, raising it from 5% to 5.10% on 12-month to 24-month RDs, from 5.20% to 5.40% on 27-36-month RDs, from 5.45% to 5.60% on three- to five-year RDs, and from 5.60% to 5.75% on five- to ten-year RDs.