ICICI vs HDFC Bank: Check latest RD rates effective from May

After the RBI raised the repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.4 per cent in May, interest rates on banks' debt instruments started to rise and are currently climbing. Recurring deposit (RD) plays an essential role in personal finance for debt investors, particularly salaried persons, because the plan allows you to invest a predetermined amount on a monthly basis, allowing you to save for your wealth and unexpected crises at the same time. Without a doubt, seeking the highest interest rates on recurring deposits before investing is a good idea, but keeping track of interest rate revisions on recurring deposits is also necessary to determine whether to proceed or not. HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank both updated their recurring deposit interest rates last week, so let's have a look at the changes.

