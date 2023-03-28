IDBI appoints Smita Harish Kuber as CFO; Samuel Jebaraj resigns as Deputy MD

“Deputy Managing Director (Lending & Project Finance) on the Board of National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development (NaBFID), Shri Samuel Joseph Jebaraj, DMD, has, vide letter dated March 27, 2023, tendered his resignation from the position of Deputy Managing Director of the Bank with effect from close of business on April 05, 2023. Shri Joseph's resignation was noted by the Board of Directors at its meeting held today and he would be relieved from the service of the Bank with effect from the close of business on April 05, 2023," said IDBI Bank in its filing.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}